Wallerfield businessman, nephew gunned down in mini-mart robbery

A 55-year-old Wallerfield businessman and his nephew were shot dead during a robbery at the former's businessplace on Sunday morning.

Police said Clive Straker was sitting outside his businessplace, Teddy's Mini Mart, on 100 Acres Road, Wallerfield, with his nephew Kelvin Thomas, 35, at around 9.50 am when a silver Nissan Tiida drove up to the building and three bandits got out.

Two of the bandits forced Straker into the mini-mart, while the third kept watch over Thomas outside the store.

The bandits stole cash, alcohol and cigarettes before shooting Straker several times.

As they left the mini-mart the bandits also shot Thomas before getting back in the car and driving off.

Passers by heard the gunshots and took Thomas to the Arima Hospital where he died shortly after.

Police and a district medical officer visited the scene and declared Straker dead.

Police from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene and found several spent shells.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

This is believed to be the third double murder for 2023.

In the first double murder Collin Ezekiel Dennis, 34, was shot dead with Christopher Williams, 27, at Building Six, Maloney Gardens, on January 1.

In the second incident, Kamali Cayonne, 29 and Anton John, 30, were gunned down while liming at Garcia Circular, Arima, on January 7.