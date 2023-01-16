News Small band, big pan Ayanna Kinsale 2 Hrs Ago [DROP THIS PIC IF NECESSARY] Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra perform Raising Dust by Johnny Douglas. - Ayanna Kinsale Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale was at the Panorama Small Conventional Bands Final at the Queen's Park Savannah on Friday. These are some of the images she captured. A member of Westside Symphomy Steel Orchestra as her band plays Calypso Music by David Rudder. - Ayanna Kinsale [MAIN] A member of T&TEC New Eastside Dimension performs I Love Being Me by Sugar ALoes during the Panorama Small Conventional Steel Orchestra finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, on Saturday. - Ayanna Kinsale Members of St Margaret's Super Stars perform Too Young To Soca by Machel Montano on Saturday. - Ayanna Kinsale A member of Panosonic Connection Steel Orchestra during the band's performance of Calling Meh by Destra Garcia. - Ayanna Kinsale
