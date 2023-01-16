Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe returns home on Tuesday after strong showing

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Tya Jane Ramey takes part in the evening gown competition during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans, Saturday. AP PHOTO -

MISS TT Tya Jané Ramey will return home from New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

Ramey was among the top-16 finalists of 84 contestants.

It marked TT's return to the Miss Universe event after a five-year absence and was TT's best placing at the competition since 2006.

Crowns and Sashes, the local Miss Universe franchise holder, issued a statement lauding her representation of this country at the event.

"Her warmth, intelligence, poise and grace were evident in the many features on the Miss Universe official Instagram and Twitter accounts," the statement read.

"She garnered much support from the diaspora and sparked the interest of other international directors in TT."

Ramey was highlighted by broadcasters throughout the competition for her advocacy on women’s rights and the environment," the statement noted.

"Her swimsuit cape, was a hand-painted masterpiece by Local artist Hayden Geeawan, featuring the Tobago Brain Coral which is being greatly affected as a result of global warming."

The cape was featured in the show's official highlights and, according to Crowns and Sashes, is expected to go up for auction in the near future.

Ramey also donned a costume of Madame Pierrot, "an ode to traditional mas," Crowns and Sashes said, "which was highlighted by many after the preliminary round (and) was designed and made by Franklyn Jagdeo and Erron Sookdeo of Hot Stuff Promotions."

In the lead-up to the final night, Ramey showcased several TT designers such as Zadd and Eastman, Dianne Carlton, Charu Lochan Dass, and Kootis Couture.