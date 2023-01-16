Man murdered in Santa Cruz

A 19-year-old man was shot dead and another man was wounded in Santa Cruz on Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as Deneilson Kennedy.

Police said, at about 11 am on Sunday Kennedy was liming with two other friends at Tonka Bean Trace, Santa Cruz, when residents heard gunshots ring out. They checked and found Kennedy dead.

Another person identified as Shakespeare Hospedales was also found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by first responders.

The murder toll now stands at 25 for the year. Last year around the same time, the toll was 32.