Clement, 15, takes NAAA U-17 sprint double

Jaden Clement - Dennis Allen for @ttgameplan

Jaden Clement, 15, one of the youngest athletes at the National Association of Athletics Administrations' (NAAA) first track and field series this year, gave a glimpse of his potential with wins in the boys' under-17 100m and 200m races on Saturday.

Clement, a stand-out athlete of Maximising Athletic Potential Sports Club (MAP), sealed two new personal best times at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, even after a minor stumble at the start of his 100m race.

MAP head coach Sherwin Joseph, brimming with pride, said his charge's double success meant two things to him.

"It says, number one, that our training programme is working," Joseph said, "as well as (Clement's) discipline and attendance (are paying off)."

Joseph described Clement, whose parents are police officers, as "a highly disciplined and highly committed young man.

"There would be times when Jaden would not be feeling 100 per cent. You will get tired now and again and he would still show up for training."

Clement still had room to breathe at the end, winning overall in 11.26 seconds, ahead of Shane Camejo of Memphis Pioneers in 11.45 seconds and third-place Jayden Phillips of Mason Hall, who clocked 11.51 seconds.

Clement also won the 200m distance with relative comfort, clocking 22.35 seconds, followed by Makaelan Woods of IG Fastlane (23.04) and Jahfari Ferrel (23.13).

Joseph described the promising athlete as so all-rounded, he sometimes presents a headache.

"Jaden is one of the good headaches a coach would like to have. Jaden is very good over 400m as well.

"We are targeting, once he is qualified for the Carifta games for the 100 and 200m, we can move him from the 100 and focus on the 400m. We want to get him qualified for all three."

Athletes, under sweltering heat, made their best attempt to get their 2023 campaign off to a promising start.

Sprinters and mid-distance runners were not required to contest heats to book a spot in the finals.

Instead, some events were sectioned over a number of races, following which the athletes were ranked according to their times.

Among other notable attendees and winners was TT long jump specialist and three-time national champion Andwuelle Wright.

Wright, though far from his best, still managed to end with the furthest leap in the men's category, with 7.15m in his best effort, ahead of the runner-up Abilene Wildcats' Kyle Singuineau (6.93m).

Notably, a mere 0.34 seconds separated the times of winners of the Under-20 boys 100m sprint and the men's equivalent.

Raheem McCalman of Stallions Athletic Club seized the win in the men's 200m dash, clocking 21.51 seconds, beating second- and third-placed Chazz Alexander of UNA (21.70) and Joshua St Clair of Abilene Wildcats (21.73), respectively.

In the Under-20 event, Jaden De Souza won in 21.85 seconds, beating Fyzabad's Joshua Mascall by one-tenth of a second.

Cougars' Jesiah Peters placed third in 22.22 seconds.

Only two runners challenged the women's 200m, which Kyan La Fortune of Simplex won in 25.55 seconds, beating UNA's Amasha De Silva (26.17).

The second stage of the series is scheduled for Saturday at the same venue.

Select results:

Girls U-20 400m dash

1 - Kernesha Shelbourne (Oasics), 57.52 seconds

2 - Diamond Paul (PFNF), 58.99

3 - Janae De Gannes (Concorde), 59.06

Girls U-20 200m dash

1 - Ayode Simmons (Memphis) 25.69 seconds

2 - Diamond Paul (PFNJ), 26.31

3 - Sapphire John (Abilene), 26.58

Girls U-20 100m dash

1 - Reneisha Andrews (Cougars), 12.26 seconds

2 - Ayode Simmons (Memphis), 12.33

3 - Gianna Paul (Concorde), 12.59

Girls U-20 100m hurdles (0.838m)

1 - Kevisjah (Fulfilling), 20.35 seconds

2 - Jenae Thomas (PFNJ), 20.41

3 - Bridget Benjamin (PFNJ), 20.96

Girls U-17 800m run

1 - Tishia Russel (Cougars), 2:36.46

2 - Jeniece Burton (Cougars), 2:37.52

3 - Angel Davidson (Mason Hall), 2:43.64

Girls U-17 400m dash

1 - Akira Malavar (Simplex), 59.77 seconds

2 - Symphony Patrick (Concorde), 1:01.93

3 - Durlaina Rouse (PFNJ), 1:03.56

Girls U-17 200m dash

1 - Kaziah Peters (Simplex), 26.0 seconds

2 - Kewes Gomes (IG Fastlane), 26.72

3 - Jenniah McLaren (Toco), 26.74

Girls U-17 100m dash

1 - Kewes Gomes (IG Fastlane), 12.95 secomds

2 - Kioni Devenish (Phoenix), 13.03

3 - Jael Peters (Bac), 13.06

Girls U-17 hammer throw (4kg)

1 - Sanai Millington (Toco), 11.66m

Men 400m dash

1 - Chazz Alexander (UNA), 49.03 seconds

2 - Nyame Anders (PFNJ), 49.09

3 - Nickili Lewis (Concorde), 49.70

Men 200m dash

1 - Raheem McCalman (Stallion), 21.51 seconds

2 - Chazz Alexander (UNA), 21.70

3 - Joshua St Clair (Abilene), 21.73

Men 100m dash

1 - Raheem McCalman (Stallions), 10.62 seconds

2 - Anthony Diaz (PFNJ), 10.85

3 - Cyrus Charles (PFNJ), 10.86

Boys U-20 1500m run

1 - Jahbarri Richards (Toco), 4:39.50

2 - Ryan Joseph (Cougars), 4:45.88

3 - Will Thad Wattley (UNA), 5:45.06

Boys U-20 400m dash

1 - Joshua Mascall (Fyzabad), 48.54 seconds

2 - Cyril Sumner (Memphis), 49.22

3 - Revell Webster (Concorde), 49.34

Boys U-20 200m dash

1 - Jaden De Souza (Phoenix), 21.85 seconds

2 - Joshua Mascall (Fyzabad), 21.95

3 - Jesiah Peters (Cougars), 22.22

Boys U-20 100m dash

1 - Jaden De Souza (Phoenix), 10.97 seconds

2 - Anton Griffith (Stallions), 11.27

3 - Khadeem Ryan (Cougars), 11.34

Boys U-17 1500m run

1 - Mahkaya Mahon (Oasics), 4:37.57

2 - Khordae Lewis (OAW), 4:37.58

3 - Keiel Samuel (OAW), 4:40.37

Boys U-17 800m run

1 - Khordae Lewis (OAW), 2:11.98

2 - Mahkaya Mahon (Oasis), 2:12.68

3 - Khordel Lewis (OAW), 2:12.88

Boys U-17 400m dash

1 - Makaelan Woods (IG Fastlane), 52.08 seconds

2 - Jelany Chinyelu (Abilene), 53.47

3 - C'den James (Concorde), 53.80

Boys U-17 200m dash

1 - Jaden Clement (MAP), 22.35 seconds

2 - Makaelan Woods (IG Fastlane), 23.04

3 - Jahfari Ferrel (Simplex), 23.13

Boys U-17 100m dash

1 - Jaden Clement (MAP), 11.26 seconds

2 - Shane Camejo (Memphis), 11.45

3 - Jayden Phillips (Mason Hall), 11.51

Boys U-17 110m hurdles (0.914m)

1 - Tyrique Vincent (Concorde), 16.20 seconds

2 - Kristian King (IG Fastlane), 17.79 seconds

Boys U-17 long jump

1 - Jahaziel David (MERC), 6.13m

2 - Omari Brown (Neon Wolves), 5.21m

3 - Timothy Hamilton (IG Fastlane), 5.07m

Men hammer throw (7.26 kg)

1 - Jamaal Alexander (Toco), 35.38m

2 - Umar Sandy (UTT), 28.64m

Men discus throw (2kg)

1 - Umar Sandy (UTT), 48.35m

2 - Kenan Alexander (UTT), 36.49m

3 - Malcolm Douglas (Fulfilling), 17.38m

Boys U-20 hammer throw (6 kg)

Tyreik Mitchell (Fulfilling), 23.86m