Candy Kay launches Ride Or Die

Candy Kay has released a new track Ride Or Die for Carnival 2023. -

Following the success of her recent track Feel That Love multifaceted TT vocalist and performer Candy Kay has released a new song in time for Carnival entitled Ride Or Die.

A media release said that accompanying this latest release is a fresh, engaging music video which is already winning over viewers for its rich cinematography, high quality visuals and storytelling.

Ride or Die was written by Candy Kay (Candice Corbie) and is dedicated to her loyal support system of friends and family. The soca and Afrobeats-influenced song was produced by her brother, up-and-coming producer and instrumentalist Clevon Narine of Juscleve Productions and mixed and mastered by Barbados-based Jay Avo and DJ Ky.

Candy Kay describes the song as a powerful statement about genuine support which emphasises loyalty either in a relationship or amongst friends or family.

She said, “This song is dedicated to the many supporters in my life, who’ve been with me on my musical journey, those individuals I can depend on for support, who I can call on, who can calm me down through the toughest times and who are present when it matters the most.”

The groovy soca feel and international appeal of Ride or Die combined with its relatable lyrics and positive message have endeared the track to several listeners. Viewers of the song’s music video have expressed many positive sentiments as it has evoked emotions within them based on their own similar experiences with friendship, loyalty and support and the "ride or dies", "day ones" and loyal friendships in their own lives, the release said.

The music video was directed by the team at GarCor Media Productions which is spearheaded by couple Gary and Corrine Fergusson known for their work on television shows, music documentaries as well as local and international event coverage.

The video which was shot in multiple locations across Trinidad seamlessly captures the transition of the song’s moods as well as its overall meaning, the release said.

For the video Candy Kay enlisted her real life "ride or dies" who have been there for her throughout various junctures of her personal life and music career.

After a hectic Christmas season, as musical director and lead vocalist/musician of Voces Jovenes Parang group, as a member of the Muzik Mansion and with solo performances, Candy Kay looks forward to opportunities to perform Ride or Die at Carnival events and to potentially participating in soca/calypso shows and competitions and even on the road for Carnival, the release said.

Ride Or Die is available now on all major streaming platforms. Learn more about Candy Kay and her music by visiting her website: www.candykaymusic.com/ OR by following her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok & YouTube using the handle @candykaymusic