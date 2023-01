Youths on steel

Pleasantville Secondary takes its performance to a higher level. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The National Schools Panorama is a big part of the Carnival season, and the preliminary round of the secondary schools division of the 2023 competition was launched last Wednesday morning at the Carib Skiffle panyard, Coffee Street, San Fernando.

Naparima Combined Steel Orchestra, Marabella South Steel Symphony and Pleasantville Secondary were the secondary school bands to face the judges. Newsday Kids captured these images.