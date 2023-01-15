Uptown Fascinators retain Panorama small conventional bands title

Pan Trinbago President Beverley Ramsey-Moore celebrates with Uptown Fascinators Steel Ochestra after their winning performance of Dollar Wine during the Panorama Small Conventional Steel Orchestra finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, on Saturday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TOBAGO-based steelband Uptown Fascinators has retained the Panorama small conventional bands crown.

Performing Dollar Wine by Colin Lucas at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday night, the band edged TT Defence Force by just three points to place first with 281 points.

The performance was arranged by Ojay Richards.

The band won the title in 2020, the last time the competition was held due to the pandemic, with Winston Soso’s I Don’t Mind, also arranged by Richards.

The keen pan competition ended with some of the 16 performing bands being tied over the various placings.

Full results:

1) Uptown Fascinators - 281 - (Dollar Wine)

2) TT Defence Force - 278 points (Raising Dust)

3) St Margaret's Super Stars - 275 points (Too Young to Soca)

3) T&TEC New Eastside Dimension - 275 points (I Love Being Me)

5) Fascinators Pan Symphony - 270 points (Long Time)

6) Highlanders Steel Orchestra - 267 points (A Better Tomorrow)

7) Arima Golden Symphony - 266 points (This Melody Sweet)

8) Road Block Steel Orchestra - 265 points (Dear Promoter)

9) Tobago Pan Thers - 261 points (Get Up and Dance)

9) Southern Stars - 261 points (Out and Bad)

11) Fusion Steel - 259 points (By Any Means)

12) Alpha Pan Pioneers - 258 points (Cheers to Life)

13) Genesis Pan Groove - 256 points (Bun Dem)

14) C&B Crown Cordaans - 255 points (Mash Meh Up)

15) Panasonic Connections - 252 points (Calling Meh)

16) Westside Symphony - 250 points (Calypso Music)