South batsmen squander spin duo's heroics

North batsman Vikash Mohan. FILE PHOTO -

DESPITE a strong fightback spearheaded by South spinners Bryan Charles (6/54) and Imran Khan (4/53), North remain in control of the TT Cricket Board/Soca Kings North-South Classic at the close of play on day two at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

When play resumed on Friday, North were dismissed for 207 – a lead of 65 runs – in reply to South’s 147 all out on the opening day.

At stumps on the second day, South closed on a shaky 53/4, trailing North’s first innings score by 12 runs, with two days’ play remaining.

North returned to the pitch on Friday on 43 without loss, with overnight batsmen Keagan Simmons (26 not out) and Vikash Mohan (nine not out) in the middle. The pair took the score to 74 when Simmons, on 34, played into the hands of Jason Mohammed off Charles’ bowling.

Twelve runs later, Charles struck again as he had new batsman Jeremy Solozano (one) trapped leg-before. North captain Darren Bravo was sent packing without scoring, after just seven balls, caught by Justin Manick off Khan’s leg spin.

At 87/3, Yannic Cariah, who shone with the ball on day one, joined Mohan (45) at the crease and carried the score to 113, before the latter was trapped leg-before by Khan.

Cariah (28) and Tion Webster (17) brought some stability to the innings but Khan struck again, this time, trapping Webster in front of the stumps to send North to 145/5.

Seven balls later, and with no addition to the scoreline, Charles got rid of Cariah.

Isaiah Rajah and Amir Jangoo rescued North from peril with a much-needed 53-run partnership. But with the score on 198/6, Jangoo perished caught by substitute Rajeev Ramnath off Charles.

The remaining three wickets – Rajah (23), Terrance Hinds (six) and Uthman Muhammad (duck) – fell for just nine runs as Charles cleaned up the lower order.

Trailing North’s first innings, South had another questionable start and lost top-order wickets in quick succession as the light faded at the Couva venue.

Despite smashing two fours in the opening over, Kjorn Ottley (12) was the first to go, bowled by Hinds in the final ball of the third over.

Khary Pierre’s spin dazzled new batsman Navin Bidaisee (six) as he was brilliantly caught by Cariah in second slip, off Muhammad.

Three runs later, Kyle Kissoondath (duck) returned to stands after facing just two balls. He was bowled by Pierre.

At 35/3, after 9.2 overs, opener Cephas Cooper continued to protect his wicket with incoming batsman Manick on the supporting end.

Fast bowler Muhammad, however, had other plans and had Cooper (23) trapped leg-before to send South to 47/4.

After 18 overs into South’s second innings, umpires called off the second day’s play. South closed on 53/4 with Manick and Mohammed in the middle, both on four runs not out.

Day three begins at 10am.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH – 142 (60.3) – Jyd Goolie 53, Jason Mohammed 27; Yannic Cariah 4/28, Khary Pierre 3/42 & 53/4 (18) – Cephas Cooper 23 Justin Manick 4 not out, Jason Mohammed 4 not out; Khary Pierre 2/19 vs NORTH 207 (85.2) – Vikash Mohan 45, Keagan Simmons 34, Amir Jangoo 29, Yannic Cariah 28; Bryan Charles 6/54) and Imran Khan 4/53.