Nicholas Romany, Samantha Shukla top Guardian Group Shine 10K

Nicholas Romany and Samantha Shukla topped the men's and women's 10K divisions at the 6th annual Guardian Group Shine Charity Walk and Run at the Nelson Mandela Park, St. Clair, Port of Spain, Saturday.

Romany crossed the finish line in 34 minutes and 23 seconds, ahead of Guyana's Kelvin Johnson (35 minutes, 33 seconds) and Elvis Turner (36 minutes, 23 seconds).

Shukla beat the women's field with a time of 42 minutes and 16 seconds. Coming in second was Shardie Mahabir in 44 minutes and 57 seconds, followed by Zara Suite-Stewart in 46 minutes and three seconds.

The men's 5K crown went to Phillip James, who stopped the clock at 16 minutes and six seconds. He was trailed by Tafari Waldron (16:20) and Donnell Francis (16:28).

Aniqah Bailey won the women's 5K in a time of 19 minutes and 59 seconds. April Francis (22:36) and Chennai Moore (22:43) rounded out second and third, respectively.

Shine is the acronym for "securing hope for those in need" and is a charity event where 100 per cent of race proceeds go to children’s charities. Guardian Group said its corporate partners One Caribbean Media (OCM), C&W Business and OASIS joined its staff, several corporate entities, and non-government organisation, clubs and the public to raise funds for 41 children’s charities.