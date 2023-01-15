Liam Bryden leads Brechin Castle Open

Liam Bryden -

National golfer and defending Brechin Castle Golf Open champion Liam Bryden leads the championship division after day two at Sevilla Golf Club in Couva, on Saturday.

Bryden finished the second day’s play in front after playing a round of 18 holes. Trailing him heading into the final day on Sunday are Omesh Dinanath, Ayden Ali and Alex Kangoo, who round off the top four, respectively.

In the first flight, Dushyant Sookram leads all golfers after day two. Currently in second place is Steve Durgadeen, while Hollis George and Dave Rajkumar complete the top four, in that order.

Altogether, 86 entrants are competing in the championship, first, second, third and women’s flights.

The Brechin Castle Open is usually the first open for the golfing season in TT. Most local golfers participate in this tournament because it establishes who would be rated for the national teams. Entrants comprise a mixture of men, women and youth golfers.