Fire officer's car torched in La Horquetta

Stock image source: Pixabay

Police are investigating an incident where a fire officer's car was set on fire early on Saturday morning.

Police said the 36-year-old man was asleep at his Majorie Padmore Avenue, Phase Two, home at around 3.40 am when he heard his neighbour raising an alarm.

On checking outside, the man saw his grey Hyundai Accent car on fire.

He extinguished the fire and called the Fire Service.

Officers from the Arima Fire Station visited the scene and found a two-litre plastic soda bottle which is believed to have contained an accelerant.

Police were called in and found that windows of the car were smashed.

The officer's home was not damaged.