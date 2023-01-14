UNC questions Govt covid response

THE Opposition UNC is questioning Government's response to a recent increase in covid19 cases in TT.

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Thursday, Prime Minister said the country had been approaching a level of normality after almost three years of being in the pandemic. He said while there has been an uptick in cases, the situation does not yet warrant an intervention outside the basic precautions of wearing masks, washing hands, and watching distances.

“We are not approaching this phase of our existence by trying to shut out the virus, as we have all the variants of concern present. Closing the border is not a necessary response at this time.

"Our response has to be to suppress the spread of what we have among us. Half of our population was vaccinated, while a large part of the unvaccinated population got immunity by catching the virus. We’re not in the same position as previously."

At the same briefing, Professor of molecular genetics and virology at UWI Dr Christine Carrington said four cases of the omicron XBB 1.5 covid19 variant have been detected in this country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this variant has been detected in 38 different countries, with most of the cases being in the US.

The WHO said, "Based on genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in case incidence."

At a news conference at the Opposition Leader's Office, Port of Spain on Thursday, Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecharan said, "Once again, we are faced with the prospect of our elderly and immunocompromised citizens being under threat of hospitalisation."

He estimated that 51 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against covid19 and have a substantial level of immunity to covid19.

But Seecharan said, "The virus continues to evolve and continues to adapt to the immunity offer by vaccines and infection."

Referring to Dr Rowley's statements that there would no return to full or partial lockdowns to curb the movement of people and reduce the spread of covid19, Seecharan reiterated the UNC's opposition to such initiatives.

But he expressed the UNC's concern that Government may not be fully prepared to deal with a potential covid19 outbreak as it allows Carnival to be held as planned.

"To do so, many steps would have had to been completed already, such as the procurement of vaccines for the vulnerable, the procurement of anti-virals for those already infected and the hiring of additional health personnel to man our nation’s wards."

Seecharan claimed that had not been done.

He questioned why only Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm covid19 vaccines were being used in the Health Ministry's covid19 booster initiative which began on January 6 and ends on February 4.

"All our Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have expired many months ago. Minister Deyalsingh and his health team have not undertaken to acquire a new stock."

Seecharan questioned the effectiveness of the Sinopharm vaccine to combat the omicron XBB 1.5 covid19 variant. He suggested that Deyalsingh to "acquire either through purchase or donation an adequate supply of reformulated covid19 booster vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna."

Seecharan claimed those vaccines were more effective against the new omicron variant.