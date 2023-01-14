Missing hunter found dead in Rio Claro

File Photo

The search for a missing hunter from Rio Claro ended in sadness on Friday afternoon when his body was found.

Andy McIntosh, of Union Village, left home on Thursday at around 5.30 pm to go hunting.

On Friday morning after relatives were unable to contact, they reported him missing.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallence Rambharat, together with relatives and other villagers, searched for McIntosh for hours.

At around 2.30 pm on Friday, the search team found the body.

A post from HSRT’s Facebook page said the body was found roughly 600 feet off Guppy Hill Trace, also in Union Village.

Another post from HSRT said, "We hoped for different circumstances. RIP Andy. Thank you to the villagers of Union Village, captain Vallence Rambharat, Vishnu Ramdial and Doodlin for their efforts."

No further information was given.

Rio Claro police are investigating.