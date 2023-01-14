Malabar Young Stars, Georgia FC win in NLCL U-19 Cup

Jaheim Roberts of Georgia FC, centre, controls the ball under pressure from two Roxborough Lakers players in the NLCL U-19 Community Cup at Moriah Recreation Ground, Thursday. - David Reid

David Scarlett

Malabar Young Stars bounced back from a 3-0 loss last matchday to edged T&T Maestros 2-1 on Thursday at St George’s Ground, Barataria, as action continued on the sixth matchday of the Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) Under-19 Community Cup.

Going into the round with eight points in third place – four points behind second-placed World Class Soccer Clinic in Group A – the Young Stars were determined to close the gap and keep their qualification hopes alive with five more matches in the group stage to play.

The top three teams from the two Trinidad groups (Group A and Group B) along with the top two from the Tobago group (Group C) will advance to the competition’s quarterfinal stage.

Malabar have been on rollercoaster form during this campaign – winning two games, drawing one game and losing two. However the tides turned in their favour for their away battle against T&T Maestros, who sat just below them with two less points.

The T&T Maestros themselves were languishing in the middle of the group after being battered 6-0 by Soccer Made Simple in their previous fixture.

The match proved to be a close and intense battle, but goals from Jashawn Thomas and Anthony Wells got the job done for Malabar.

In the other Group A fixtures, Soccer Made Simple schooled Santa Cruz United for the second time this season, mauling them 5-1 at the Bon Air Recreation Ground while World Class Soccer Clinic were held to a 1-1 draw by Trendsetter Hawks.

After six matches, Soccer Made Simple still lead Group A with 16 points. World Class SC’s draw means that they are three points behind ‘SMS’ with 13 points and two points above Malabar Young Stars, who stand with 11 points in third place.

T&T Maestros (six points), Santa Cruz United (three points) and Trendsetter Hawks (two points) occupy the other three spots.

In Group B, W Connection continued their charge towards a comfortable qualification as they dismantled Moruga Football Club in Moruga. Made In La Brea got just their second win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory against Gasparillo Youths at Brighton Recreation Ground, having played to three 0-0 results in their previous five matches. Cunupia FC closed off the group’s fixtures with a much-needed 1-0 win away to Point Fortin Youth Football Academy.

W Connection (16 points) lead Group B, followed by Made In La Brea (nine points), Moruga FC (seven points, -1 goal-differential), Point Fortin YFA (seven points, -4 goal-differential), Cunupia FC (five points) and Gasparillo Youths (four points).

Tobago champions Eagles FC bounced back from their shock defeat on matchday one to beat Ball Blasters Football Academy 2-0 at the Moriah Recreation Ground. Following that fixture, Georgia FC skimmed past Roxborough Lakers 1-0 at the same venue. After two matches played, all teams stand on three points in Group C.

Action resumes on Saturday as World Class Soccer Clinic face Soccer Made Simple in an important top-of-the-table affair in Group A at Prime Minister’s Ground, Arouca; Malabar Young Stars battle Trendsetter Hawks at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) O’Meara Ground; and Santa Cruz United welcome T&T Maestros at Mount St Benedict Ground. All Group A fixtures will kick off at 4pm.

Group B’s fixtures include a double-header at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium as Gasparillo Youths play Cunupia in the first game at 2pm and Moruga challenge Made In La Brea at 4pm. Leaders W Connection will host Point Fortin YFA at Edinburgh 500 Recreation Ground at 4pm.

Tobago will also have a double-header for their third matchday at Plymouth Recreation Ground. Roxborough Lakers will seek to repeat their opening-day victory against Eagles at 2pm, which will be followed by Ball Blasters vs Georgia at 4pm.