Heavily taxed, but little in return

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: A long time ago I read that the basic function of government is to make citizens' lives as pleasant and comfortable as possible. To do this, basic amenities must be available to all: electricity, water, roads, transport, healthcare, to name a few.

In order to provide these facilities the Government will impose taxes on the people. And we in TT are heavily taxed, but are our basic necessities provided?

We are a heavily taxed country but we receive little in return. Almost daily the burden increases. Soon we will be asked to pay more for electricity, more for water, more for gasoline, and whatever new taxes our genius Minister of Finance can invent.

Property tax is in the making. Our roads are potholed, healthcare is minimal, public transport is almost nonexistent, and the cost of food is skyrocketing.

What is aggravating for me is that there is a group of people called poor who are not asked to bear the costs associated with services. Additionally, they receive several monetary handouts from our tax dollars.

I must mention that it annoys me to look at the Finance Minister announce some new tax or increases in existing ones. He has such a pleasurable look on his face.

Is this Government living up to the basic principle of governance? The answer is obvious.

My Hindu friends tell me to hold strain that we are going through a

gra which may last for another three years.

JOSH PEERAI

via e-mail