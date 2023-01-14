Futsal Fiesta kicks off January 28

The Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) will host a two-day Futsal Fiesta event at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Pleasantville on January 28 and 29.

The Girl's U15 Futsal Developmental Tournament will be held on day one and will be followed by the Men’s Open Community Cup (south edition) on day two.

A statement issued by the local association said the tourney is the first of its kind in TT.

This event is intended to attract eight teams and over 100 girls with a focus on youth development through community engagement and national outreach.

Registration is $400 per girls team of 15 players maximum, with trophies and medals up for grabs. Action kicks off daily from 9am to 6pm.

For the men, registration is $1,500 per team of 15 players maximum, with a winner-takes-all cash prize of $8,000.

FATT’s president Geoffrey Edwards said the Weekend Futsal Fiesta was conceptualised to encourage participation from different demographics.

“After successfully hosting the Male U14 Futsal Development Tournament in November last year, many of our stakeholders were eager to have different age groups playing.

“Initiatives like these are succinctly aligned to our strategic plan, and thus, we are committed to answering the call and facilitating similar activities to these as we commit to increasing awareness of the sport of futsal.”

Interested teams can contact the association via WhatsApp hotline at 787-7678, direct message to their official Facebook and Instagram social media accounts, (@Futsal868) or e-mail futsaltt@gmail.com.