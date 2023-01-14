Five charged for Valsayn, Cunupia burglaries

Five men who are believed to have committed a series of robberies in Valsayn and Cunupia appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday to face the charges.

Police said the men ages 22, 27, 29, 30 and 35-years-old broke into a Cunupia mini-mart and bar on November 30 and a foreign used car parts business on January 5.

Four of the men are from Cunupia while the fifth is from Port of Spain.

Police from the Cunupia CID began their enquiries and arrested the men last week.

Several stolen items were found.

The men were jointly charged with shop breaking and larceny.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Four of the men were granted bail with surety in the sum of $500,000. while one man was denied bail.

As part of the bail conditions the men must report to the Cunupia police station from Monday to Friday, anytime between 6 am to 6 pm.

They will also be required to obey a curfew between 10 am to 5 am.

The charges were laid by WPC Mohan and PC Williams of the Cunupia CID.