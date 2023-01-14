Cops find loaded gun, ganja in Cedros raid

Cops found marijuana in Cedros on Friday. Photo by TTPS

Police found and seized a loaded gun and a quantity of marijuana during an anti-crime exercise in the Cedros on Friday.

A police statement on Saturday said the officers found a green knapsack with a .380 Lorcin pistol with three rounds of .380 ammunition.

They also found three packets with 1.5 kilogrammes of marijuana in a bushy area near the Fullarton Fishing Facility.

During the exercise, the police searched several drug blocks and shacks at the facility. They also targeted several "priority offenders."

The police also conducted a stop and search exercise and issued seven tickets for traffic violations.

No one was arrested.

Snr Supt Remy, Thedore-Persad, ASPs Mathura and Nanan, Insp Prescott co-ordinated the exercise, which ASPs Victor and Ramesar of the Inter-Agency Task Force(IATF) supervised. It also included members of the South Western Division Task Force, IATF, Crime Patrol Unit, Traffic Unit, and Cedros police station.