USC hold off UWI in All Sectors netball

TTPost wing attack Jayley Marcelle, gets the ball ahead of Yentl Figaro-Chandler of MIC Tigers, during the Courts All Sector Netball League, in Tacarigua on Thursday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

University of Southern Caribbean (USC) notched their first win of the Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division by snagging a 21-18 victory over tertiary rivals UWI, when round two jumped off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Thursday.

USC’s goal shoot Gellana Grant led all scorers with 17 points from 30 attempts while goal assist Michelle Williams chipped in with four points from 11 shots.

For UWI, Ashaki Clarke scored 12 from 18 attempts while Natalia Creese netted six from 14.

USC started the game on fire and closed the opening quarter ahead 8-0.

After their sluggish start, UWI fought back but still trailed 11-5, at halftime, and 16-10, at the end of the third segment. They continued to rally in the final quarter but a determined USC unit held them off to claim the victory.

In round one on Tuesday, USC lost to TT Post 28-18, and UWI were beaten by Police 33-7.

Additionally on Thursday, TT Post were unable to record their second consecutive win as MIC emerged 31-9 victors.

MIC’s goal shoot Tiffany Gonzales showed good form and scored 28 of her 32 attempts with Erica Cornwall assisting with two points from six tries.

Richelle D’Arceuil scored four, Breanna Joseph three and Anya Graham two, for TT Post.

In the lone retro contest, Patrice Goring netted 17 points and Beverly Hernandez scored five, in Police’s 23-19 triumph over Marvellites.

Marvellites’ Denise Rose did well to score 17 from 24 attempts while Debra Alle scored two.

Premiership and championship matches continue on Saturday.

Saturday’s matches:

Premiership – Defence Force vs Fire (4.15pm); Police vs UTT (5.30pm)

Championship – Defence Force vs UTC (12.20pm); Fire Yoth vs Jabloteh (1.45pm); MIC vs UTT (3pm)