Kylie's family to celebrate her 7th birthday today

SHOT DEAD: Kylie Meloney.

Even as they continue to grieve her murder, the family of six-year-old Kylie Meloney still intend to honour her memory by celebrating what would have been her seventh birthday with a small party today.

Kylie was killed when gunmen stormed a house on Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande, where she was staying early on Sunday morning.

She was shot in her chest while three others including her mother Akeeila Meloney were wounded in the attack.

Kylie's autopsy was done on Thursday. The cause of death was reported as being a result of a single gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, one of Meloney's relatives said while they were still mourning, they intend to celebrate her life by keeping a birthday party for her younger relatives.

"It's something we promised her before all this came and happened.

"All of the children are still sad, the entire village is still sad over this but we want to keep our promise to her."

The relative added that Kylie's funeral may most likely be held on Wednesday.

Police said while the investigation was ongoing, they have made some progress.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II officers are continuing enquiries.