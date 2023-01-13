Kernal Roberts and Shurwayne Winchester ready to rumble

Kernal Roberts and Shurwayne Winchester have united for Rumble – a power soca song.

The pair who were once bandmates in Traffik, decided to collaborate and bring back an energy that "has been missing in Carnival," a media release said

The duo released Rumble on January 9.

The release said the track has already been described by some as a "wake up" from what has become the norm this season and in recent years.

“Power Soca is at the root of our festival. Without the right power soca songs to make the people move in the fetes, we will have nothing close to the mother of all carnivals,” Winchester said in the release.

Roberts explained that he felt it was important to return to the once-established "authentic" sound of power soca music, moving away from the jab-infused elements that gained footing in recent years.

“We are not bashing any artistes for going along that vein, but Trinidad and Tobago once had an established sound and we feel it’s time for that sound to be owned by us, fuelled by us and promoted by us,” Roberts said.

The pair agree that TT’s Carnival while constantly dubbed the "mecca" festival, has been receiving a bit of competition in other countries. “People are saying that territories like Jamaica, London, and Miami are pushing hard with the culture. If we aren’t careful, TT could be forced to fight for what is ours. This song emphasises the need for us to proudly own our thing,” Winchester said.

Rumble is the third power soca track unleashed by Winchester for the season. He has already released Fire Down Town and Fever – two singles that could undoubtedly raise the energy in the fetes.

“The DJs have the music and if they don’t, we want them to know that they can reach out to us anytime. This is our music, our Carnival, our heritage. We all have to work together to make sure that this fire that lives in us, is respected by anybody from the outside who wants to claim it. It starts here. We’ll share it with the world, but it’s ours and we should always be respected for it,” said Winchester.