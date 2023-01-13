Go all the way

Senator Varma Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I appreciate and thank the Government for waiving the VAT and taxes from CCTV security equipment. But I think it needs to go a step further and consider Senator Varma Deyalsingh's suggestion of a full tax rebate as is done when one buys local art.

The senator suggested that those who designate one street view to the police should get this. In this way we can track criminals all over the country and save on the $81 million proposed for the purchase of CCTV cameras by the Government.

STACEY JAMES

via e-mail