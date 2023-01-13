Couva bandits steal victim's car keys but escape crime scene on foot

File photo

BANDITS who invaded the home of a food vendor in Couva, stole the keys to their victim’s car, but escaped the crime scene on foot.

The incident occurred at Esperenza, Couva, during another home invasion in the district.

Police are investigating a report that the vendor, age 34, was asleep at his George Street, Esperanza home on Thursday morning.

Around 2 am he was awoken by a loud noise.

The vendor told police that, upon hearing the noise, he got off his bed to check the source of the strange sound.

He was then confronted by three men armed with guns in his home.

The assailants ransacked his home, stealing cash, jewellery, his cellphone, plus the key to his vehicle.

However, the men reportedly fled the crime scene on foot.

PC Ramcharan of the Couva police is continuing enquiries