Collateral damage

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must be a very happy man.

He has managed to live up to his words that "my duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure."

Nowhere is this more evident than in the murder of little six-year-old Kylie Maloney in Sangre Grande on Sunday morning.

It matters not who the gunmen may have been targeting. Kylie paid with his life, either as collateral damage or as a deliberate murder.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the country reaches its tipping point.

God help the citizens of TT in 2023.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope