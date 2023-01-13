Cautious Carnival?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

CARNIVAL is a time of revelry and abandonment. For many, it is an annual ritual in which they get a chance to free up and let go.

Not this year. For the first time, fete-goers, masqueraders, visitors and spectators are being asked by authorities to do something seemingly unimaginable up until a few years ago.

They are being asked not to get too carried away and to exercise caution.

“Caution” and “Carnival” are two words one would not normally associate with one another (except, perhaps, if you are a fan of soca singer Alison Hinds and her 2007 hit).

But that combination is precisely what the Prime Minister on Thursday asked the country to endorse.

“Take personal cover,” Dr Rowley said at a media briefing in which he ruled out, for the moment, ramping up the State’s anti-covid19 measures for Carnival. “Do those things that you can do.

“We know that we are having Carnival, but we will still expect that you will keep that at the back of your mind.”

We all must heed this warning, whether we intend to participate in Carnival or not.

This week it emerged that eight people died from covid19 between January 2 and Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 4,297.

Not only are we seeing the expected post-Christmas bounce in figures, but four cases of the incredibly transmissible omicron XBB 1.5 variant, also known as the “Kraken,” have been detected in this country. More people are being hospitalised.

On the other hand, Dr Rowley noted we are not where we were one year ago when a large segment of the population had yet to be infected.

Now, it is estimated that about 92 per cent of the country have encountered this virus, including Dr Rowley who's had it three times.

People still need to get vaccinated or get boosted.

As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, there is also a particular need for the vulnerable segment of the population with pre-existing conditions to be vigilant.

By this stage, many people are looking forward to the return of a full Carnival season and it has already been hyped as the “Mother of all Carnivals.” Band members have already paid for costumes. Competitions have already begun. The usual infrastructure has gone up in the capital city.

Yet, if there is anything covid19 has taught us it is how quickly things can change.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner,” Dr Rowley warned. This sentiment was echoed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at the same briefing.

This Carnival, even if you don’t want to listen to Dr Rowley or Mr Deyalsingh, at least listen to Ms Hinds.

To quote her 2007 hit Caution, “I don’t care if you got your tractor licence, boy you must have caution.”