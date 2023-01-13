Blaxx's family warns: Permission needed to use his unreleased songs

File photo: Late soca artiste Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart.

THE family of late soca star Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart is warning those in the entertainment industry that written approval is required to use any of his unreleased music.

In a legal notice by attorney Rondell Donawa, Blaxx's children – Michello Stewart, Terell Stewart and Melicia Cassano – are listed as "the beneficiaries who share in the entitlement of his estate.”

His children thanked colleagues, friends and fans who have paid tribute to him after his death on March 28, 2022.

The notice added, "(We) welcome and appreciate additional tributes that help to keep Mr Stewart's legacy alive.

"This includes the airing, playing, and singing of compositions sung and performed by Blaxx which were recorded and released up until the date of his death."

But, it said that in the last six weeks unreleased music recorded by Stewart was used "without ample consultation and/or discussion with all of his known beneficiaries."

Owing to "the ongoing administration process" regarding the estate, the three children are requesting that "any entity, producer, or person seeking to release songs" regardless of the date it was recorded, including the use of his signature catchphrase "Band yuh belly," re-engineer, adapt, transform vocals, use re-engineered vocals, use his vocals "as a form of marketing for financial gain...from the date of this release, until otherwise advised, must seek and obtain written approval from all his beneficiaries herein above mentioned by contacting the undersigned."

For Carnival 2023, there have been two songs thus far sung by Blaxx. These are One Life to Live, and Hitz – a collaboration among Blaxx, College Boy Jesse and D All Starz.

Newsday tried to contact Donawa but calls and messages went unanswered.