Asha James to play in Portugal top flight

Asha James -

Trinidad and Tobago and West Texas A&M midfielder Asha James has signed with Valadares Gaia FC of Portugal's top-tier women's league, the Campeonato Nacional Feminino.

James will play alongside compatriot Chelsi Jadoo.

Valadares Gaia are currently seventh (11 points) on the Portuguese women’s top flight, mid-season, with Benfica at the summit (30 pts).

James, 22, represented the Women Warriors during their Concacaf Women's Championships qualifiers and tournament last year. Since her debut in 2019, she has made three appearances for the Women Warriors.

In October, she was named the Lone Star Conference’s women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the second time. One month prior, she achieved the same accolade for her Texas A&M outfit.

The Portuguese league resumes on Sunday.