Welcome climate news from Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The news of the inauguration of Brazil's President Lula included some comments he made and which are truly heartening for those of us following the question of climate change.

The world has been looking on at the destruction of the Amazon forest for some time now. With the threat that brings to the climate from such rapid and unchecked activity, often in the name of sovereignty, Lula's promise to stop it is welcome news.

He is quoted as saying there is no need to destroy the forest for agriculture. Brazil could never be short of land for agriculture. Lula has also advised, to some extent, that his policy is to turn Brazil into "a super green country."

His pledge is indeed noble as he goes beyond his national borders and supports what could be called "the sovereignty of the world." As such, his pledge to work for the benefit of other countries is also welcome news.

Following the recent COP 27 in Egypt, where we discussed the effects of climate change on our world and especially small states like ours in the Caribbean, this is to be seen as purely positive.

We will, all the same, have to await implementation. For now, we do hope for Lula's follow-up actions.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas