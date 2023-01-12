Suicide awareness

THE EDITOR: What are the suicide warning signs, TT?

* Talking about wanting to die.

* Looking for a way to kill oneself.

* Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose.

* Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

* Talking about being a burden to others.

* Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

* Acting anxious, agitated or reckless.

* Sleeping too little or too much.

* Withdrawing or feeling isolated.

* Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

* Displaying extreme mood swings.

What to do?

* Do not leave the person alone.

* Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

* Seek professional medical help.

If you are affected, know you are never alone.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town