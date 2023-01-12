Suicide awareness
THE EDITOR: What are the suicide warning signs, TT?
* Talking about wanting to die.
* Looking for a way to kill oneself.
* Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose.
* Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
* Talking about being a burden to others.
* Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
* Acting anxious, agitated or reckless.
* Sleeping too little or too much.
* Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
* Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
* Displaying extreme mood swings.
What to do?
* Do not leave the person alone.
* Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
* Seek professional medical help.
If you are affected, know you are never alone.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
