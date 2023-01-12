Moonilal: Policing has collapsed in Trinidad and Tobago

File photo: Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal claimed that the administration of the police service has collapsed in TT. He made the statement during a news conference at the Opposition Leader's office in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Referring to comments made by the Prime Minister about crime at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, Moonilal said Dr Rowley lacks the capacity to understand how to address crime in TT.

"There is a lack of confidence in the police service. Police don't have confidence in the police service, forget citizens."

He said, "This society, I regret to say is unpoliced."

Moonilal claimed police officers spend most of their time performing minor duties such as issuing traffic tickets to errant motorists.

He described these duties as soft administrative work.

"Policing itself in this society. Patrolling and every day policing has more or less collapsed."

He said Government needed to address this at an institutional level.

Moonilal claimed the society had reached a level where people would steal pieces of cheese from supermarkets or steal pedigree dogs from people's homes and try to sell them on the black market.