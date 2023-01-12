Kylie's autopsy postponed

Kylie Meloney -

The autopsy of six-year-old murder victim Kylie Meloney has been postponed and is expected to be done on Thursday.

Kylie was shot dead by gunmen dressed in military style clothing at a relative's home on Blake Avenue, Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande, early on Sunday morning.

It was earlier reported that Kylie's autopsy would have been done on Wednesday, however, relatives said the post-mortem was not concluded.

One relative said the autopsy is expected to be completed by Thursday.

"We intended to have the funeral on Friday but that may have to be postponed as we were advised by the funeral agency to not make any arrangements until we have the autopsy completed."

The relative said while the family hoped for a speedy completion of the autopsy and related paperwork, they still provided support and strength to each other amidst the grief.

Police said they have made some progress in their enquiries into Meloney's murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and the Eastern Division are continuing enquiries.