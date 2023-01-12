4 cases of omicron XBB 1.5 variant in Trinidad and Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

PROFESSOR of molecular genetics and virology at UWI, Christine Carrington, had said that four cases of the omicron XBB 1.5 variant have been detected in this country.

She was speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that this variant has been detected in 38 different countries, with most of the cases being in the US.

It said, "Based on genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in case incidence."

Carrington said between December 10 and December 22, 2022, four cases of this variant were detected in TT.

But she warned, the sampling was not done randomly so "it does not represent the whole of the TT population."

On December 30, the Health Ministry denied it issued any statement or press releases declaring the presence of this variant in TT.

There was a viral WhatsApp message claiming to be from the ministry about the variant being detected.

The ministry had said, ""All advisories regarding public health, including covid19, will be issued by the Ministry of Health and can be found on its website and official social media pages."