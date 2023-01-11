THA to publish Rawle Titus' unfinished work

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine speaks at the funeral of cultural icon Rawle Titus on Tuesday at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. - David Reid

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has given the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA’s) commitment to help publish the unfinished works of late cultural icon Rawle “Axeback” Titus as a means of truly celebrating his legacy.

He made the promise on Tuesday while giving a tribute at Titus’ funeral service at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Titus, 80, a former Senate vice-president, died on January 2 at the Scarborough General Hospital.

At the time of his passing, the father of four was completing a body of work titled Pictures, Prose and Poetry, detailing the history of Tobago.

Titus was a teacher, calypsonian, performer, arranger, author and cultural savant.

Augustine told mourners, “I want to give a commitment on behalf of the THA that we will see to it that his unpublished works get published, so that the legacy will continue and the information and knowledge that he had will be to this island and this country (benefit). I feel as though this country owes him a great deal of gratitude and as a country we have not recognised him sufficiently.

“He did not get any national awards. He did not get any Tobago awards. He did not get any major anything anywhere and that should have happened while he was alive given all that he did.”

He added, “I can only pray that we have many more Titus on this island. People who are patriotic, people who love their island more than self, more than whatever party they grow up in, love their island more than their religion, love their island more than their personal idiosyncrasies. Because for love of country, Mr Titus epitomised that extremely well and we ought to model that.”

Addressing a gathering which included Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, other THA executive members and many of the island's cultural heavyweights, Augustine also lamented what he considered to be the country’s penchant for honouring people posthumously.

“It is unfortunate that everything we do now is being done posthumously, because when you look at all Mr Titus has contributed and passed on for generations to come...”

He said even in Tobago, Titus’ accolades came way too late.

“I feel as if the entire island of Tobago is celebrating a man and giving him his flowers much too late. I really feel that way.”

He recalled last year, the committee that approves people for the Tobago Day awards recommended Titus’ name. But owing to “shipping issues,” the awards did not take place.

“We just could not get the standard medals into the country on time at all. Everything is delay and a longer time to get it procured, especially given these medals come from the United Kingdom.”

While Titus was sick, Augustine said he kept telling the chief administrator that he wished he had a medal on the island to give him.

He said Titus, more than many others in the sphere of arts and culture, spent time with young people and passing on the knowledge that he had.

“He was not selfish about it at all.”

Augustine said Titus, who had worked with the Speyside High School steel orchestra and alumni band for several years, trained many young people at the institution during his tenure.

He recalled the year after Titus retired from the school, Joshua Jerry became the youngest steelpan arranger in the country.

“That record has not been broken to this date because of Mr Titus.”

Assistant Secretary in the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Megan Morrison, in an earlier tribute, also said she wanted Titus last body of work to be published.

Saying Titus loved the island’s culture and traditions, Morrison added, “He did not know how to lose as he brought home to Tobago and to Mt St George for the first time the winning trophy for the Prime Minister’s Best Village competition two years in a row.”

On Monday night a large crowd gathered outside the Shaw Park Cultural Complex to sing and dance at Titus' wake and celebrate his life.