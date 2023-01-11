Secondary Schools basketball season to tip off Friday

Holy Name Convent basketball team pose for a photo during the 2020 TTSBA opening ceremony. PHOTO COURTESY ALLISON BASTIEN. -

THE 2023 SECONDARY Schools basketball season is set for tip off with the Trinidad and Tobago Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) hosting its national opening ceremony at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Friday.

The opening ceremony gets underway at 9.30 am, and will feature a skill challenge, three-point point contest, and modified (5v5) round robin female and male tournament.

TTSBA president Allison Bastien said, "We are truly happy that our student athletes will be returning to the court so they can experience the value of sport participation and its ability to change lives."

Bastien added, "Our athletes have shown how much they love the game and have dedicated their time, and TTSBA is committed to providing the opportunity to compete and display their skills in an efficient and effective environment."

Basketball at the secondary school level makes a welcomed return, as on court activities were restricted in 2021 and 2022 due to covid19. The 2023 season sees a resumption to competition in the North, East and Tobago Zones (which last played in 2020), with a return to action in the South/Central Zone as well.