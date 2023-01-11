Roxborough clip Eagles’ wings in NLCL U-19 Tobago opener

File photo by Roger Jacob

DAVID SCARLETT

THE Tobago group of the Next Level Consulting Limited (NLCL) Under-19 Community Cup kicked off in dramatic fashion on Sunday as Roxborough Lakers upset the current champions of Tobago, Eagles Football Club, 1-0 at the Cyd Gray Regional Complex, Roxborough.

The match was the first of a double-header header as fans and stakeholders got their first look of the competition’s talent in Tobago. Roxborough opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Tyrell Moore headed the ball into the back of the net via a floated delivery from a free-kick on the right flank.

In the subsequent fixture, Ball Blasters Football Academy thumped Georgia Football Club 4-1. Orlando James proved why his club is named Ball Blasters as he rifled a shot from distance which nestled at the bottom left corner of the goal in the 33rd minute.

The team from Bethel doubled their lead seven minutes later when Delandre Eastman pounced onto a rebounded shot off the Georgia goalkeeper, and he coolly tapped the ball into an empty net.

Georgia pulled a goal back just two minutes after the break through Derrel Fletcher. However, Kyle Jean restored ‘Blasters’ two-goal lead in the 55th minute before Malik Wilson netted their fourth goal to effectively claim three points for his team.

After one match played, Ball Blasters lead Group C – the Tobago group – with three points and a goal-difference of +3 above Roxborough Lakers, who are also on three points but they have a goal-difference of +1. Eagles and Georgia are both without a point.

In Trinidad, the competition reached its halfway point as the teams in each group completed their matches against each of the sides in their respective groups, after five fixtures.

Group A leaders, Soccer Made Simple – who battered Trendsetter Hawks 6-1 last week – netted another six goals and kept a clean sheet, this time, against TT Maestros. Santa Cruz United, having lost 3-0 on default due to inadequate ground preparation in the previous match, recovered strongly to edge the Hawks 2-1 at Montague Recreation Ground in Trincity. In the other game of the group, World Class Soccer Clinic comfortably beat Malabar Young Stars 3-0.

In Group B, W Connection continued their stay at the top following a slender 1-0 victory against Made In La Brea at Edinburgh 500 Recreation Ground. Moruga FC jumped to second despite claiming only a point from a 1-1 draw away to strugglers Cunupia FC.

At Lumsden Recreation Ground, Gasparillo Youths suffered their third loss of the campaign against Point Fortin Youth Football Academy, by a 1-0 margin. The hosts had a fair string of chances, but weren’t clinical enough in the attacking third to get on the scoresheet.

The action returns on Thursday as Soccer Made Simple take on Santa Cruz United at Bon Air Recreation Ground (6.30 pm), World Class Soccer Clinic host Trendsetter Hawks at the Prime Minister’s Ground, Arouca (6 pm) while TT Maestros face Malabar Young Stars at St George’s Ground, Barataria (6 pm).

In the south, Moruga FC welcome W Connection to the Marac Recreation Ground, Made In La Brea battle Gasparillo Youths at Brighton Recreation Ground, and Point Fortin Youth Football Academy will play Cunupia FC at Mahaica Oval. All matches in the south zone will kick off at 6 pm.

Tobago joins the fray once more, hosting another double-header: Roxborough Lakers will be up against Georgia FC (5 pm), which will be followed by Match Day One’s big winners Ball Blasters Football Academy versus the wounded defending champions Eagles FC (7 pm). Both matches will be played at the Moriah Recreation Ground.