Promoter hopes for million-dollar payout for 2023 chutney/soca winners

Southex CEO George Singh. Photo by Lincoln Holder.

SOUTHEX CEO and Chutney/Soca promoter George Singh is looking forward to a million-dollar payout for the 2023 competition's winners.

Singh said he is hoping the prize structure would return to the pre-covid19 days, with a first prize of $500,000, $100,000 for the second place winner, $75,000 for position number three, and $35,000 for all of the other finalists.

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) is the major sponsor, along with, National Lotteries Control Board, TSTT, Sangeet 106FM, TTT, Blue Waters and Paria Suites Hotel & Conference Centre.

If there is agreement, Singh said it would be the biggest prize offering for the competition in more than three years.

In a release on Tuesday, Singh said registration closed for contestants on January 8 with a record number of entries. Close to 80 artiste registered new songs for the competition, the largest number in more than six years, Singh said.

Alluding to the competition’s international reach, Singh said more than ten per cent of the artistes registered are coming from the United States, Canada, Surinam, Guyana, UK and Holland.

He explained that a screening process will be held on Wednesday, January 11 to select 25 songs for the semifinal round.

The semifinal is carded for January 27 at Screamers, South Haven, Debe. Entry is free for the show which starts at 9 pm.

Ten of the 25 songs will be selected for the grand final which is scheduled for February 4, at the newly refurbished Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Singh said the competition titled Legends and Icons, will feature performances from top entertainers from the Indo-Caribbean music industry. Six of them will be honoured for their contribution to growing and keeping the industry alive.

In addition to crowning the 2023 Chutney/Soca, for the second time, the Queen of Chutney/Soca will also be crowned.

Reigning Queen of Chutney/Soca Monarch is Ramrajie Prabhoo.

Singh promises that the 2023 edition of the annual Chutney Soca Monarch will be the biggest production ever undertaken over the 28 year history of the event since 1996.