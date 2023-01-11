Nalinee Seelal send-off on Wednesday

The funeral of journalist and Newsday crime editor Nalinee Seelal will take place on Wednesday at 9am at her home at Emmanuel Trace, Warrenville.

Her husband Sydney Beepath said following the service, her body will be taken to the Caroni cremation site for 11 am.

Seelal passed away at her home on Monday. She had been ill for some time with complications from diabetes and was a dialysis patient.

Former colleagues at Newsday described Seelal as a stalwart of local journalism, the likes of whom would not be seen again due to the changes in the media landscape.