More competent people available

THE EDITOR: It appears that TT is not being run by an official Constitution but by the whims and fancies of at least one person who is doing any and everything that he wants.

While the country is not being run by a dictator, most of the actions we are seeing reek of dictatorship.

It is a known fact that whoever the sitting government nominates for the president will get the post. However, by nominating someone who is in the bosom of the ruling party does not come close to assuming that person can be independent.

The President has to appoint independent senators, members to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the Public Service Commission, the Police Service Commission and a host of other so-called independent bodies. Can the government nominee come close to appointing independent people to these entities?

TT is in a dilemma and the people of the country will be the most affected by the decisions being taken by the Government. This decision by the Government affects all the citizens regardless of which party they support, so it is time for the people to get involved in condemning the action.

There are many more competent people who can fill the position of president and be as independent as the position calls for.

LARRY SOOKLALSINGH

via e-mail