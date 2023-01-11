Marcus James leads Defence Force to Ventures' men's hockey title

MARCUS JAMES led Defence Force to the Ventures International Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament men’s division title at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on Sunday.

James scored six goals in his team’s 9-4 victory over Police in the final to claim top honours. He netted twice in the fifth minute and scored again in the 13th, 17th, 32nd and 34th minutes.

Mickell Pierre and Tariq Singh also found the back of the net in the 27th and 33rd minutes respectively.

Police’s Akim Toussaint scored in the eighth, 28th and 29th while Nicholas Grant netted in the 24th minute.

In the semi-final stage, Pierre scored a sudden-death penalty as Defence Force edged Malvern 5-4. After regulation time, both teams were drawn at 2-2, which initiated a penalty shootout.

Pierre and Shaquille Daniel (Defence Force) as well as the Malvern pair of Tariq Marcano and Jovan Wren scored their two penalty shots each. Pierre, however, netted his sudden death shot while Malvern missed theirs and were forced to contest the third place playoff.

For Pierre’s contribution throughout the three-day tourney, he was adjudged men’s Most Valuable Player.

In the other semi-final, Police trumped Queen's Park 4-2. Two goals each from Wayne Legerton and Jordan Reynos eclipsed the Parkites’ Jerazeno Bell and Mahinder Malli’s strikes.

In the bronze medal match, Malvern bettered Queen's Park 9-6.

In the women’s division, Keima Gardiner and Felicia King-Ashby’s 16th and 38th minute goals were good enough for Paragon to seal a 2-0 win over Ventures in the final.

Meanwhile, the Parkites evaded Police 6-5 in the veterans final after a 4-4 result forced the match to be decided from the penalty spot. Police’s Dwain Quan Chan scored his but his teammate missed while Queen's Park successfully converted twice to hoist the crown.