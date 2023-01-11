Man shot by guard jailed for Siparia supermarket robbery, having gun

One of two men charged with robbery with aggravation has been jailed after pleading guilty.

Leston Daniel Woodley and Dennison Alouba Dwight Orr reappeared on Tuesday before Siparia magistrate Nizam Khan jointly charged with the offence. Woodley faced an additional charge, having a gun.

The two first appeared before the court on September 12 when they pleaded not guilty to the charges. But on Tuesday, Woodley changed his plead to guilty while Orr maintained his original plead.

Orr has two addresses —at Gamble Street in Siparia and Cocorite.

The magistrate sentenced Woodley, of Radcliff Clarke Road in Morne Diablo, Penal, to four years with hard labour for the robbery with aggravation and three years with hard labour for having the gun. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Sgt Sobie laid the charge and Sgt Bajan prosecuted.

It is alleged that two men, one with a gun, entered Flourishing Supermarket at Grell Street in Siparia on September 2 and announced a robbery.

The armed security guard became fearful for his life and opened fire at the men, hitting Woodley.

Woodley dropped the gun, ran through a nearby track and fell.

The other escaped along the SS Erin Road.

A report was made, and ASP Mathura and officers from the Siparia CID, South Western Division Task Force and the Siparia police station responded. They arrested Woodley with a gunshot wound and Orr, who was uninjured.

Orr has to reappear in court on August 30.