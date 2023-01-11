Latin-style elegance at the barbershop

Venezuelan barber Gabriel Pérez is the owner of Elegance Studio on Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas. Photo courtesy Facebook

Clothes, footwear, food and also men’s haircuts are spreading Latino styles all over Trinidad and Tobago.

Elegance Studio, a barbershop located on Caroní Savannah Road, Chaguanas, is capturing the attention of men for its innovative haircuts.

Gabriel Pérez is a 33-year-old Venezuelan barber who is the leader of a group of Latino stylists who have made his dream come true with sweat and sacrifice.

Born in the city of Cumana, Sucre state, Gabox as he is known by his clients, came to TT for the first time in 2017 due to the social situation in his country. At first, he came for three months, worked and went back home, where he had a barbershop with more than a dozen employees.

“First, I came to see the island, I was on vacation and decided to return. The second time I came to do a six-month English course. In 2019, when the government approved the amnesty, I decided to participate and settle in Chaguanas,” Gabox explained.

Since he was 20 years old, he has been working as a barber, taking different courses in Venezuela and in TT. He has a specialisation in colorimetry.

Two years ago upon receiving his work permit he decided to open a barbershop on Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

“I got a house, made adaptations and bought the necessary equipment to open my business,” he recalled.

Gabox started by himself in a small room. Little by little he expanded the space and today the barbershop has two more areas.

He did everything: The extensions, installation of ceramics, ceilings, lights and interior design.

“I always watch YouTube tutorials to learn everything and that’s how I served clients in the barbershop in the mornings, and at night I did my own construction of what I wanted for my business,” Gabox said.

“After the business grew, I decided to incorporate three more people and my wife, Oriadny Rodríguez.”

His clientele has always been more local than Venezuelan thanks to his early jobs as a barber.

“I worked 18 months at a local barbershop in Chaguanas and that’s how many people came to know me. Today 80 per cent of our clients are Trinidadian.”

Elegance Studios offers wash, colour, blow dry cuts and facial cuts. For women there are hair treatments, cutting and drying, colour, pedicures, manicures and waxing.

“We are a team of professionals who study every day to improve and so that our clients have the greatest confidence in what we do,” Rodriguez said.

Gabox said his fresh style, with the use of scissors little known here, attracts the attention of the locals.

He works by appointment due to the number of clients, but the barbershop staff works 8 am to 6 pm with drop-ins and appointments from Monday to Sunday.

Elegance Studios serves around 100 clients a week, of which 80 per cent are men and 20 per cent are women.

Gabox remembers that when he arrived at TT he was welcomed by a family through his work.

“This country has been a great experience. I have met noble people who have given me their support. I live most of my time with local people and that makes me feel like one more Trinidadian.”

He wants to continue expanding his barbershop, offer other services and have more workers to please his clients.

“I am trying to broaden my knowledge and expand it to other people who want to learn and who want to progress because I received help from many and I want to help many as well,” said Gabox who sees Chaguanas as his second home.