Kylie's autopsy set for Wednesday

Kylie Meloney

The autopsy of six-year-old Kylie Meloney is expected to be done on Wednesday.

Kylie was shot dead when gunmen dressed in military-style clothing stormed the house she was staying at on Blake Avenue, Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande, early on Sunday morning.

Kylie was shot in her chest and died while three other relatives including her mother Akeeila Meloney were wounded in the attack.

Relatives confirmed Meloney's body was brought to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday where the body was identified and swabbed for samples to be tested for covid19.

The autopsy will be done on Wednesday.

Relatives said they intend to have the funeral on Friday, but are still in the process of finalising arrangements.

In a media release on Tuesday, the Children's Authority extended their condolences to Kylie's family and friends, noting that such incidents were traumatic for adults and children alike.

The authority urged parents to allow their children to express their grief while extending their support as they grieve.

"That trauma may manifest itself in different ways in children.

"Therefore, the Authority urges parents to allow their children to express their grief.

"Families in Kylie’s community are urged to provide support to their children and help them processtheir grief and loss. Kylie’s family and friends also are encouraged to seek professional support, where necessary."

Police from the Sangre Grande CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.