Heritage boasts of strong performance to Energy Minister

Energy Minister Stuart Young - AYANNA KINSALE

Executives of Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd described its 2022 performance as “strong” as its executives met with the Ministry of Energy at its Port of Spain office on Tuesday.

“In 2022, the company embarked upon an aggressive drilling and workover programme, with ten wells drilled on land and one offshore, while operating 22 rigs. In 2023, the focus continues on drilling another ten wells on land and five wells in the Soldado field offshore,” Heritage said in a release.

The release added that the company said that, through its methods, it demonstrated a consistent delivery in revenue generation.

Heritage said it will continue to expand in 2023, with a focus on enhancing the quality of life in fenceline communities.

“The focus continues to be on drilling another ten wells on land and five wells in the Soldado field offshore. This is in addition to Enhanced Oil Recovery and integrity projects that are currently underway.”

“Heritage will continue to support its fenceline communities through a host of social sustainability programmes that are designed to empower the society, through the provision of scholarships, IT training and agricultural entrepreneurship programmes.”

Minister of Energy Stuart Young reminded the company of the vital role it played in generating revenue for TT. He reminded the company of the need to continue producing as efficiently and safely as possible to get the best possible returns from TT’s energy reserves while trying to maintain sustainability.

Young advised that the company continue to seek opportunities to grow.