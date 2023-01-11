Hennessy party at Moka

A bartender prepares a cocktail with Hennessy Pure White cognac at St Andrew’s Golf Club, Moka, Maraval, at the Never Stop. Never Settle party. - Overtime Media

A S Bryden and hosted three events in December which ended with a grand Hennessy party – complete with interactive displays and live performances at the St Andrew’s Golf Club, Moka, Maraval.

The Never Stop. Never Settle party on December 10 featured performances from Marcus Braveboy, 1st Klase, Prophet Benjamin, Steevoo, Brooklyn Decent, Nishard M, Neil “Iwer George” (with special guest KMC) and Nessa Preppy. All the artistes interacted with the guests throughout the night, a media release said.

Guests enjoyed various specialty cocktails made with Hennessy, Hennessy VS and Hennessy Pure White, in addition to fun games and other entertainment.