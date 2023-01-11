Fire retain All Sectors Netball knockout title

FIRE RETAINED their Courts All Sectors Netball League opening day knockout title by sealing a 9-6 victory over UTT in the final which took place at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Goal-shoot Joelisa Cooper scored seven of her eight shots while goal-assist Onella Jack Hill netted two of her three attempts against the tertiary team. UTT, however, had three goals each scored by Kalifa McCollin and K. Graham.

In their respective semi-final matches, Fire scorched Defence Force 12-0 while UTT schooled Police 6-5.

UTC however, doused Fire 6-5 in the final to capture the championship division knockout title. Previously, UTC beat Jabloteh 3-1 in the opening fixture and UTT 3-1 in the next before edging Fire in the title match.

Fire showed good form also as they defeated Police 7-1 and then MIC 3-0.

Andin the alternative category, MIC came up trumps as they evaded Police 4-2. Before that, MIC squeezed past TT Post 4-3 while Police arrested UWI 6-1.

The 2023 league officially began on Tuesday with two alternate division matches – Police versus UWI and TT Post versus USC – and one retro match – Defence Force versus Jabloteh.

Matches continue on Thursday with two alternate clashes between TT Post and MIC and USC and UWI. Another retro match will be played between Marvellites and Police.