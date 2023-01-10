Thanks for your service, Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weekes. - Photo courtesy Office of the President.

THE EDITOR: Open letter to President Paula-Mae Weekes.

I congratulate you for the five years you occupied the office of President of TT.

In spite of being disrespected by some, including members of Parliament, and many naysayers, you held your head up high and exhibited statesmanlike behaviour.

As you continue on life's journey, may God continue to bless you and protect you.

Thank you for your service.

ME RODRIGUEZ

Trincity