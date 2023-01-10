So, who is the greatest?

Pele -

THE EDITOR: Cristiano Ronaldo has played in five FIFA World Cups and won none.

Maradona has played in four World Cups and won one.

Messi has played in five World Cups and won one.

Mbappe has played in two World Cups and won one.

Pele has played in four World Cups and won three.

Who is the greatest of all time?

What criteria is to be used to determine who is the most competent player so far?

Figures never lie.

Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town