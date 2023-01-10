Road barriers needed in Diego

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: This is an open appeal to the Minister of Works and Transport and or the Diego Martin Regional Corporation.

Please install some form of road barriers at the junctions of Crystal Stream Avenue and Sierra Leone Road with the Diego Martin Highway.

Both these junctions have off and on ramps that begin and end directly opposite each other and idiots keep using them to bypass the traffic lights. So please install barriers similar to the ones at Westmoorings to protect the responsible drivers and to put an end to possible mayhem.

Already this year I narrowly escaped T-boning two idiots and all their passengers who sit quietly and allow the drivers to put their lives at risk for the sake of saving one or two seconds.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin