Ride Out hosts Champion of the Loops in Sangre Grande

Members of the Ride Out Cycling Club. -

RIDE OUT Cycling Club will host its second annual Champion of the Loops event at 5 am on Sunday in Sangre Grande.

The event pedals off at El Reposo Demonstration Centre and will see participants make ten laps of a circuit to complete 50km.

Mauriel Harewood, president of the two-year-old club, called on the public to come out and support the riders.

Apart from club members, there will be participants from East Side Fitness and Cycling Club in Sangre Grande as well as Chaguanas-based Coconut Rim Cycling Club. Registration for the event is closed.

Harewood believes cycling is on the rise in Grande and hopes the club can help develop more riders, especially youths.

Participants on Sunday will take off from the starting point on Oropouche Road, turn left to El Reposo Road, then left unto Toco Road towards the heart of Sangre Grande. Riders will keep left and go around the Sangre Grande Police Station and left unto Oropouche Road to complete the circuit.

Harewood said there will be prizes for the top three overall finishers as well as the top three female cyclists.

There will be a prize for the top junior rider on the day. There will be medals for all finishers.

There will be police presence at all major corners to ensure safety as well as support from volunteers from Sweaters Touring Team.